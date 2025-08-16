FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 36.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.92. FB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

