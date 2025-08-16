First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 161.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $180,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,662.16. This represents a 4.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,850 shares of company stock worth $210,839. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

