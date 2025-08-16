First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI) Head to Head Comparison

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) and Southside Bancshares (NYSE:SBSI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Volatility & Risk

First Horizon has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. First Horizon pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon $5.03 billion 2.21 $775.00 million $1.55 14.10 Southside Bancshares $456.07 million 1.99 $88.49 million $2.82 10.67

This table compares First Horizon and Southside Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Horizon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon 17.10% 10.55% 1.13% Southside Bancshares 19.07% 10.59% 1.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Horizon and Southside Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon 0 6 10 1 2.71 Southside Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Horizon presently has a consensus target price of $23.2813, indicating a potential upside of 6.55%. Given First Horizon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Horizon is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of First Horizon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Horizon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Horizon beats Southside Bancshares on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also accepts deposits; provides underwriting services for bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; financial planning; and offers investment and financial advisory services. In addition, it offers mortgage banking; loan syndications; brokerage services; commercial and business banking for business enterprises, consumer banking, and private client and wealth management services; capital markets, professional commercial real estate, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, franchise and equipment finance, tax credit finance, energy and healthcare finance, asset management, and corporate and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides transaction processing services including check clearing services and remittance processing, credit cards, investment, and sale of mutual fund and retail insurances, as well as trust, fiduciary, and agency services. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 56 banking facilities and 73 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.