FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Metro Issued By Desjardins

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Metro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.83. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRU. TD Securities raised their price objective on Metro from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Metro from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Metro from C$111.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Metro from C$98.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.13.

Metro Stock Up 0.7%

TSE MRU opened at C$99.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. Metro has a 52 week low of C$81.01 and a 52 week high of C$109.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08.

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.