FY2025 EPS Estimates for Linamar Lifted by Analyst

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Linamar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.79. Raymond James Financial has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Linamar’s current full-year earnings is $11.43 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Linamar’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

LNR has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$78.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linamar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.60.

TSE LNR opened at C$73.22 on Friday. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$43.84 and a twelve month high of C$73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Csaba Havasi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.96, for a total transaction of C$247,848.00. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Linamar’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

