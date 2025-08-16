GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stake Cut by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GameStop by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GameStop by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33,596 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,055 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $267,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 116,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,764.58. The trade was a 8.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $315,685. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GameStop Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.23 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush raised GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

