GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GATX were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get GATX alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $5,391,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 826.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GATX by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in GATX by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of GATX opened at $156.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. GATX Corporation has a 12 month low of $127.69 and a 12 month high of $168.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.18.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.11. GATX had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $430.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.52 million. Analysts predict that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GATX. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GATX

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total value of $2,929,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,916.88. The trade was a 64.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $278,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $537,262.56. This represents a 34.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.