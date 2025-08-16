Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Global-e Online worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 52.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global-e Online to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Global-e Online stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $63.69.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

