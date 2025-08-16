Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $54,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $197.64 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.69 and a 52 week high of $202.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.71.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

