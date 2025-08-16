Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $58,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. Guggenheim downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.43.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $442.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.70. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.33 and a 12-month high of $490.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $219,439.50. Following the sale, the director owned 8 shares in the company, valued at $3,343.84. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.