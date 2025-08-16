Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Guardant Health worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In related news, Director Myrtle S. Potter sold 2,626 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $130,512.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,180 shares in the company, valued at $903,546. This trade represents a 12.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 3,337 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $157,573.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,503. This represents a 23.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,516 shares of company stock worth $11,848,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

