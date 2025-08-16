GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,370,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of GXO Logistics worth $444,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 2.0%

GXO Logistics stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

