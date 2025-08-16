Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,470,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,446,000 after buying an additional 139,019 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,834,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 852,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,404,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 75,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,059.20. The trade was a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.83 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.48%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.