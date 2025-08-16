Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.87. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $34.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $303.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HTH

About Hilltop

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.