Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 5,502 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.5% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.36.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $3,561,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 153,060 shares in the company, valued at $27,253,863.60. The trade was a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,998,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,418,050.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

