Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,519,000 after buying an additional 801,090 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 861.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 891,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,587,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 581.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,236,000 after buying an additional 693,782 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Incyte by 469.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 829,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,242,000 after buying an additional 684,171 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,997,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,868,000 after buying an additional 417,346 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $86.92 on Friday. Incyte Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $87.06. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $83,273.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,831.80. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $251,785.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 102,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,074.84. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,196. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

