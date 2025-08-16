Infrastructure Stocks To Follow Now – August 14th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Broadcom are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that develop, operate and maintain essential physical and digital assets—such as roads, bridges, airports, power lines, water systems and telecommunications networks. Because these assets provide indispensable services with long-term contracts or regulated returns, infrastructure stocks typically generate stable cash flows and dividends and are viewed as defensive investments less sensitive to economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.94. The company had a trading volume of 99,988,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,591,703. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,445,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,640,594. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $310.90. 10,063,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,217,934. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.20. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $134.90 and a 12-month high of $317.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

