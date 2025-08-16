Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,747,000 after acquiring an additional 45,617 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $2,921,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.9% during the first quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 1.7%

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.65. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.36 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 47.71%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 164.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Read Our Latest Report on IIPR

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.