Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,671,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Installed Building Products worth $458,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 19.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 103,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $267.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $275.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.31.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.37 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total transaction of $128,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,095.94. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,727,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,999 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,714.29. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IBP. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Danske lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.36.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

