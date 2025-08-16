Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 653,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 186.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco by 264.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 57.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trading Down 1.1%

Invesco stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

