JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stake Cut by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,171 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after buying an additional 66,183 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $6,621,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 64,847 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,329.0% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,433,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 1,333,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $2,130,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.80.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBLU. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $3.00 target price on JetBlue Airways and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

