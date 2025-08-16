Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,552,000 after purchasing an additional 181,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,134,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 557.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 66,025 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kennametal by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after buying an additional 63,770 shares during the period.

Kennametal Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $32.18.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $516.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Kennametal to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMT

About Kennametal

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.