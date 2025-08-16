Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.36.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,998,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,418,050.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $3,561,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 153,060 shares in the company, valued at $27,253,863.60. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

