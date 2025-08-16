Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $54,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,985,000 after purchasing an additional 521,695 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $42,887,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 274,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,205,000 after purchasing an additional 147,756 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 526,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,398,000 after purchasing an additional 117,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Landstar System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Landstar System from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.17.

LSTR opened at $129.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.43 and a 1-year high of $196.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.61.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

