Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,407 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 16,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $58,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,736.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 891,351 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 842,809 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 682,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,746,000 after acquiring an additional 488,458 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,521,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 430.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,924,000 after acquiring an additional 305,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,982,826 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,322,000 after acquiring an additional 235,069 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

LPX opened at $99.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $122.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.36.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.15 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,528. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the sale, the director owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,377.76. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

