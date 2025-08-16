LPL Financial LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,328,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 604,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EFT opened at $12.08 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

