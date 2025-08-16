LPL Financial LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 108,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 748,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,000. This trade represents a -396.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE DPG opened at $12.66 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

(Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.