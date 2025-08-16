LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Maytree Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk cut C3.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Westpark Capital raised C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 42,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,115,494.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $14,383,748.40. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Hyten sold 10,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,622.50. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,262,793 shares of company stock valued at $53,394,317 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE AI opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.85 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 74.21%. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

