LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $9,358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 124,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $39.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 642.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.27%.

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

In other news, EVP David M. Boitano acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,260.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 15,626 shares in the company, valued at $542,378.46. This trade represents a 62.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

