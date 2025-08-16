Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of M. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 495.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 343.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Shares of M opened at $12.81 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

