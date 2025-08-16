Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Aramark were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $3,979,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aramark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 358,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 169,044 shares during the period.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.33. Aramark has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

