Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Holdings in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AES were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in AES by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 84,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in AES by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 416,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,809,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AES by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 164,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The AES Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. AES’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

