Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 32.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Agilysys by 22.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 366.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $152.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In related news, CFO William David Wood III sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,398.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,361,986.32. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $55,415.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,505.32. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,405 shares of company stock worth $158,033. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of AGYS opened at $105.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $142.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.17 and its 200-day moving average is $92.59.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Agilysys had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Agilysys

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

