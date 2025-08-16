Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 723.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,268,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,345 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,967,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,071,000 after purchasing an additional 683,839 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $456,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 142.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.4% during the first quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 233,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 31,178 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

NYSE:DRH opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.41.

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 420.0%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

