Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Holdings in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 124.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.26.

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $168,672.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,706.08. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRC opened at $34.42 on Friday. Range Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $856.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

