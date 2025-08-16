Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,487,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,512,000 after purchasing an additional 272,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 50.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 538,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 181,234 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 236.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 120,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,112,000 after purchasing an additional 118,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 443,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 113,157 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ZD. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

ZD stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.63. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.47 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.