Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $31.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Perdoceo Education Increases Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,741.39. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 71,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,262,314.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 75,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,809. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,517 shares of company stock worth $5,658,207. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

