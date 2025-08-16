Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,035,000 after purchasing an additional 232,237 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,467,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.38%.

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

