Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $411,000 Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 7,980.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.95. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

