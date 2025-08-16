Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In related news, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total value of $106,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,512.54. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,369,326. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $173.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $189.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.58 and a 200-day moving average of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.