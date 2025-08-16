Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $431,000 Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 79.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 149.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $157.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.