Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $431,000 Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 79.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 149.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EPAM Systems Price Performance
NYSE EPAM opened at $157.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.73.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EPAM Systems
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Restaurant Stocks That Will Outperform in Q3 and Q4
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- The Midstream Energy Play That Keeps Powering Higher
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Ethereum Near All-Time High: 3 Stocks Stacking ETH in Treasuries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.