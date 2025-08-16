Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $439,000 Stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $614,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 185.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

