Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $441,000 Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.75.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $131.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.06. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.73 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

