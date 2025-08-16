Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $447,000 Stake in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,525 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,761,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,137,000 after purchasing an additional 768,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BellRing Brands by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,709,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,805,000 after purchasing an additional 724,337 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,321,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,866,000 after purchasing an additional 564,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in BellRing Brands by 1,734.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 253,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $78.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

In other BellRing Brands news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $86,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,728.04. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig L. Rosenthal bought 2,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.29 per share, for a total transaction of $96,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,282.75. This represents a 8.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,616 shares of company stock worth $65,995,248 and have sold 14,400 shares worth $836,224. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

