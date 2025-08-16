Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $468,000 Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Ally Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,226,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,752,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,202,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,932,000 after purchasing an additional 863,052 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,458,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,251,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,584,000 after acquiring an additional 295,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

ALLY stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

