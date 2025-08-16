Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $469,000 Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, M.D. Sass LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 347,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,460,000 after purchasing an additional 68,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alison A. Quirk sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $199,755.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,148.82. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.50 per share, with a total value of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,359,718.50. This trade represents a 2.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,948 shares of company stock worth $3,611,729. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $243.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.18. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.