Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $469,000 Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ePlus were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ePlus alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 625.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter valued at $968,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 71,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

ePlus Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $73.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $106.98.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. ePlus had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $498.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th.

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.