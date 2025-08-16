Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $472,000 Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,604,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 76,925 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 960,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 586,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after acquiring an additional 393,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,255,000 after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LZB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of LZB opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.26. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $570.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.44 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.