Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $478,000 Holdings in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,241 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $15,352,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,915 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,330,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,194 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $890.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

