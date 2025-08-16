Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ArcBest alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 36.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 869,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,353,000 after purchasing an additional 233,409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $9,202,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 20,035.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 101,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,480,000 after purchasing an additional 100,779 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $7,695,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $5,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $71.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.47. ArcBest Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.12). ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on ArcBest from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ArcBest

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.